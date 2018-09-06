Figure it out: The SC wants a solution on how to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan soon

Are the government and court so helpless that they can’t even bring a wanted suspect back to the country, asked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

While hearing a case involving bringing former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan at the Supreme Court on Thursday, the top judge asked the government when it plans on bringing Dar back to Pakistan. The case involves the allegedly illegal appointment of the PTV managing director.

“What steps have you taken to bring back the former finance minister?” he asked. “What have NAB and other institutions concerned done to bring him back?” Justice Nisar also asked.

The additional attorney general informed the court that they have written a letter to Interpol regarding a red warrant for Dar’s arrest and the matter is currently pending with them.

However, an FIA official informed the court that Interpol takes two to three months to reply. A foreign ministry representative said that according to Interpol, action will only be taken on the FIA’s request.

Justice Nisar gave NAB, the prosecutor general and foreign ministry two days to find a solution to the problem.

Dar is roaming around freely in London, he observed, adding that if the court summons him he says he has pulled a muscle.

The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.