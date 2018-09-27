FIA lodges case against a man for spreading ‘propaganda’ against a high court judge

September 27, 2018

Photo: AFP/file

Don’t mess with the judiciary or else you’re going to get it. A man learned this the hard way after the FIA registered a case against him for running a “malicious campaign” against an Islamabad High Court judge. 

According to the agency, Chacha Shakoor spread “propaganda” against Justice Athar Minallah after the Islamabad High Court’s verdict in the Avenfield reference. The court ordered the release of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar on bail on September 19.

Justice Minallah was one of the judges who gave the judgment.

The suspect ridiculed the judiciary in videos he posted on social media websites Facebook and YouTube.

The FIA contacted the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and other agencies to track down Shakoor, who reportedly lives in Dubai.

According to the FIA, sections of the Cyber Crime Act and Electronic Crime Act have been included in the case.

 
 
 

