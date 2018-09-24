FIA fails to appear in court over Anwar Majeed complaint

September 24, 2018

A court has repeated summons for the Federal Investigation Agency after its officers failed to appear in a complaint by Anwer Majeed, who is facing money laundering charges.

Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed and former Summit Bank chairman Hussain Lawai are facing charges in a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion funneled through fake accounts at three local banks.

Majeed had told the Sindh High Court in an application that the FIA was harassing him. The court issued notices to the FIA on September 3, asking it to respond by September 24.

Majeed had said that FIA Director Najaf Mirza was preparing fake cases against him. Mirza is heading a seven-member joint investigation team that is investigating the Sindh money laundering case.

No one appeared in court on Monday.

 

 

 
 
 

See Also

No more hospital beds for Anwar Majeed, his son and Hussain Lawai

September 24, 2018 2:06 pm

Zardari refuses to submit asset details to Supreme Court

September 18, 2018 4:18 pm

The surgeon general of Pakistan will give Anwar Majeed, AG Majeed and Hussain Lawai checkups

September 17, 2018 12:24 pm

Asif Zardari and Bilawal visit Jati Umra to condole with Nawaz Sharif

September 16, 2018 3:55 pm

Banking court grants Asif Ali Zardari bail in a money laundering case

August 31, 2018 11:43 am

The Supreme Court wants a record of Zardari’s assets for the past 10 years

August 29, 2018 12:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.