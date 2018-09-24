FIA fails to appear in court over Anwar Majeed complaint

A court has repeated summons for the Federal Investigation Agency after its officers failed to appear in a complaint by Anwer Majeed, who is facing money laundering charges.

Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed and former Summit Bank chairman Hussain Lawai are facing charges in a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion funneled through fake accounts at three local banks.

Majeed had told the Sindh High Court in an application that the FIA was harassing him. The court issued notices to the FIA on September 3, asking it to respond by September 24.

Majeed had said that FIA Director Najaf Mirza was preparing fake cases against him. Mirza is heading a seven-member joint investigation team that is investigating the Sindh money laundering case.

No one appeared in court on Monday.