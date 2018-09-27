FATF delegation to visit Pakistan in October

A delegation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will visit Pakistan in October.

It will review cases of money laundering and terror financing in Pakistan and make recommendations for measures to identify domestic and foreign transactions. The country’s Services Export Promotional Council has already started working on the documentation for the visit.

A meeting will be chaired by the finance secretary and a nine-point agenda will be discussed.

During its visit, the FATF delegation will make recommendations on whether to remove Pakistan from its grey list or to add it to the blacklist.

The FATF placed Pakistan on its grey list after a meeting in Paris on June 28. Pakistan was placed on the list of countries involved in providing monetary assistance to terrorism and other related causes. Pakistan was also on the FATF grey list between 2012 and 2015.

Earlier this month, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said the United Kingdom is ready to help Pakistan get off the grey list. The FATF is a global body that fights terror financing and money laundering.