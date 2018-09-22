Farooq Sattar challenges Amir Liaquat’s win from NA-245

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar announced on Saturday that he is challenging the result of the election on Karachi’s NA-245.

Speaking to the media, Sattar said, “I have prepared a petition to challenge the NA-245 results in the election tribunal.” He said he will provide evidence and witnesses to support his claims. He also said that his future decisions will be made public.

An 850-page application has been submitted to the election tribunal with Sattar claiming that 22,000 ballot papers were missing.

The MQM-P leader is hopeful that his petition will be heard and a decision made in his favour.

PTI leader Amir Liaquat won from the NA-245 constituency in the July 25 polls with a total of 56,615 votes. Sattar secured 35,247.

Sattar recently resigned from the MQM’s top decision-making body the Rabita Committee.