Faisal Raza Abidi in hot water for using ‘derogatory’ language against the chief justice

The Islamabad police have registered a case against PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi for making derogatory remarks against Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The former senator has been nominated in a case at the secretariat police station on the request of the Supreme Court PRO.

The case was forwarded to the Cybercrime Wing on September 19. The FIR includes sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 read with sections 109 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 109 refers to abetment while Section 506 refers to criminal intimidation.

According to the FIR, he appeared on a show called ‘Subah Subah Naya Pakistan’ on July 2 at 11am. The show is aired on a web channel called Naya Pakistan.

While on the show, he used “sarcastic, derogatory, disrespectful and defamatory language against the chief justice”.

A case has also been registered against the host of the show.