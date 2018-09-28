Election commission calls Taimur Talpur over vote purchase claim 

The Election Commission has summoned Pakistan Peoples Party’s member Sindh Assembly Taimur Talpur over claims that his party bought votes during the Senate election.

On Thursday, Talpur rattled the house as well as his party when he admitted that PPP has purchased votes in the March 3 election of the Parliament’s upper house.

“We made a commitment that we won’t ever discuss this,” said Talpur in the assembly session.

“The person who sold his vote to the PPP is sitting in parliament.” he remarked. “Your party leaders don’t even know that your vote was cast in our favour.”

The commission on Friday took serious notice of horse trading allegations, ordering him to appear in person or through a lawyer on Oct 4 along with documents to prove the claim.

The PML-N and the PPP won the maximum number of seats in the Senate’s elections.

After the results were announced, opposing parties had said that PPP bought the votes of their members.

The PTI even initiated disciplinary proceedings against 20 of its lawmakers in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Muhammad Taimur Talpur is the son of senior PPP leader Nawab Yusif Talpur.

He was elected as MPA from district Umerkot (PS-53) in the July 25 general elections. He has an BBA and MBA from London.