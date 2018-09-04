Elected representatives to vote for Pakistan’s 13th president today

The country’s elected representatives will vote for Pakistan’s 13th president today (Tuesday). Members of the National Assembly, provincial assemblies and Senate will begin the voting process at 10am.

The PTI has nominated Dr Arif Alvi for the post while the opposition was unable to nominate a single candidate and has instead put forward two candidates – Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the MMA and Aitizaz Ahsan of the PPP.

The PTI enjoys the support of the MQM, PML-Q, BAP, GDA, BNP-Mengal, AML and Jamhoori Watan Party in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies. The opposition, comprising the PPP, PML-N, MMA and ANP, however, is divided.

Number game

So far, the government has a combined 361 votes while the joint opposition has 326 votes. This includes votes from independent candidates aligned with the parties and political alliances.

In the National Assembly, the PTI-led government has 179 votes with the help of independent candidates. The joint opposition has 151 votes. In the Senate, the joint opposition has 66 votes to the government’s 36.

Each provincial assembly has a different number of seats, so to ensure equal representation in the election votes from each province are counted differently.

In Punjab, 5.44 votes are counted as a single vote. According to this, the government has 34 votes and opposition has 31.

In the Sindh Assembly, 2.43 votes are counted as one, so the opposition has 40 votes while the PTI-led government has 25.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.7 votes are counted as one so the opposition has 19 and the government has 46.

In the Balochistan Assembly, each vote is counted as one, so the government has 41 votes, while the opposition has 19.

Election process

Voting will continue from 10am to 4pm.

A joint Parliament session will be held in which MNAs and senators will exercise their right to vote through a secret ballot. Provincial assemblies will also hold sessions for the election.

The five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain will expire on September 9. President Hussain, who was elected in September 2013, was a nominee of the PML-N.