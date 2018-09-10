Economic committee decides not to increase gas prices

Pakistanis can breathe a sigh of relief as the Economic Coordination Committee has decided not to increase the price of gas immediately.

This was shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who briefed the media following a meeting of the committee.

Finance Minister Asad Umer chaired the meeting on Monday in Islamabad.

He shared that a new system of providing relief to the people is being prepared so that a hike in gas prices does not affect the poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has the final say in the matter, Chaudhry said.

He remarked that the gas sector is facing a deficit of Rs156 billion, contrary to the claims of the last government.

Gas theft has also increased during the last five years, he said.

The price of a cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas also increased by 70%, Chaudhry remarked, adding that measures will be taken to bring it down.

The minister said that the ECC has also decided to import 100,000 tons of urea to provide relief to the farmers.

One bag of urea costs Rs1,615. After importing it, the price will go up to Rs2,575. However, farmers shouldn’t worry as the government will bear the burden of the additional price, he added.