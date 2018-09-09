Dr Arif Alvi sworn in as the 13th president of Pakistan

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at President House.Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were among other leaders attended the ceremony.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended, as did the chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister's cabinet was also present.The naval and air chiefs were also in attendance, as was National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.No leaders from the PPP or PML-N seemed to be in attendance. Journalists like Hamid Mir were also spotted in the crowd.Dr Alvi secured a total of 353 votes from the two houses of Parliament and four provincial assemblies during the September 4 presidential election.The oath was administered to Dr Alvi while Prime Minister Imran Khan and outgoing president Mamnoon Hussain stood beside him.