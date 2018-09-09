Dr Arif Alvi sworn in as the 13th president of Pakistan

September 9, 2018




Dr Arif Alvi took oath on Sunday as Pakistan’s 13th president.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at President House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were among other leaders attended the ceremony.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended, as did the chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister's cabinet was also present.

The naval and air chiefs were also in attendance, as was National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

No leaders from the PPP or PML-N seemed to be in attendance. Journalists like Hamid Mir were also spotted in the crowd.

Dr Alvi secured a total of 353 votes from the two houses of Parliament and four provincial assemblies during the September 4 presidential election.

Also read: From the dentist’s office to President House: Dr Arif Alvi becomes Pakistan’s 13th president

The oath was administered to Dr Alvi while Prime Minister Imran Khan and outgoing president Mamnoon Hussain stood beside him.
 
 
 

See Also

Aitzaz Ahsan says Arif Alvi is Pakistan’s ninth President. Is he right?

September 9, 2018 10:18 am

Dr Arif Alvi to take oath as president of Pakistan today

September 9, 2018 8:13 am

President Mamnoon Hussain bids President House goodbye

September 8, 2018 9:14 am

Arif Alvi will be seeking presidential immunity in the PTV attack case

September 7, 2018 2:01 pm

Arif Alvis resigns from his NA seat

September 5, 2018 10:54 am

Arif Alvi elected Pakistan’s 13th president

September 4, 2018 3:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.