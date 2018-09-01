DPO Pakpattan never told to apologise to Khawar Maneka, inquiry finds

Last week, Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal was transferred under suspicious circumstances.

After Gondal’s transfer, reports emerged that the DPO was transferred because he refused to apologise to Khawar Farid Maneka, former husband of first lady Bushra Bibi, after an altercation between Maneka and the police official.

The altercation took place the night of August 23 when police intercepted Maneka’s vehicle after he failed to stop at a police check-post.

The DPO later claimed that he was called to Chief Minister House and was directed to go to Maneka’s residence to apologise in person.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of the incident and summoned the inspector-general police, additional IG Punjab, regional police officer Sahiwal and DPO Gondal.

Now an inquiry report by the Addition IG Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Buksh has been released.

The report says that DPO Pakpattan was not asked by RPO Sahiwal or Inspector General of Police to apologise to Khawar Meneka.

According to the report, two different incidents involving the Maneka Family took place in August. The first was on the night of August 5 when Maneka’s children Ibrahim Maneka and Mubashara Maneka were stopped twice by the police while walking to their village, Pakpattan, to pay respect at Baba Farid’s shrine. The second was when Khawar Maneka was intercepted by the police.

The inquiry could not find evidence to substantiate Maneka’s claim that there was a mala fide intention on part of the police and that the Maneka family was being targeted.

The report says that Maneka was unable to “point out any rudeness or harsh behavior by the Elite police team.”

The report also blames Gondal for failing to take actions against Maneka for using abusive language with the police officers involved.