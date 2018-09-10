Diplomatic passports of Ishaq Dar, wife cancelled

It was said in a report submitted to the Supreme Court by the Attorney General of Pakistan.Officials said the authorities took the action to pave the way for the return of Ishaq Dar, who is wanted at home in various cases. He is in currently in London.After the cancellation of the passport, Dar will not be able to travel to any country.Dar has been declared a proclaimed absconder by the Accountability Court over his failure to appear in a case pertaining to his assets ‘beyond income’.In July, Dar was asked to surrender his passport and that of his spouse; however, the couple failed to comply with the court orders.The Pakistan government has contacted the Interpol regarding a red warrant for Dar’s arrest, but the matter is currently pending with the international law enforcement agency.The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Tuesday.