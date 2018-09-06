Defence Day ceremony underway at GHQ

Main ceremony of 53rd Defence Day is underway at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed the event.

The ceremony is also being attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, navy and air force chiefs, federal ministers, parliamentarians, and foreign ambassadors.

Sports personalities, including cricketers Shahid Afridi, Zaheer Abbas, Shahbaz Senior and Jahangir Khan are also among the attendees.

Relatives of martyrs are also present in the event.

Short videos showing the valour of the personnel of armed forces were screened and national songs were sung by singers.

Actors Humayun Saeed, Maya Ali and Hareem Farooq are hosting the event.