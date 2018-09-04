Death toll in Balochistan’s Harnai mine explosion rises to three

Two colliers injured in the gas explosion at Balochistan’s Harnai coal mine succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday taking the death toll to three.

On Friday, one miner was killed while three others were critically injured following the explosion. The three miners were shifted to Quetta from Harnai for better medical facilities.

One collier is still under critical care at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Amanullah, son of Haji Dad Muhammad, and Atta Muhammad, son of Hameed. Both of them hailed from the Chattar area of Ziarat district.

Gas had filled the 800-foot deep mine and the subsequent explosion had caused it to collapse.

Earlier this month, 18 people died in a mine explosion in Quetta’s Sanjidi area.