Death toll in Balochistan’s Harnai mine explosion rises to three

September 4, 2018

Photo courtesy: AFP/file

Two colliers injured in the gas explosion at Balochistan’s Harnai coal mine succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday taking the death toll to three.

On Friday, one miner was killed while three others were critically injured following the explosion. The three miners were shifted to Quetta from Harnai for better medical facilities.

One collier is still under critical care at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Amanullah, son of Haji Dad Muhammad, and Atta Muhammad, son of Hameed. Both of them hailed from the Chattar area of Ziarat district.

Gas had filled the 800-foot deep mine and the subsequent explosion had caused it to collapse.

Earlier this month, 18 people died in a mine explosion in Quetta’s Sanjidi area.

 
 
 

See Also

ADB approves $100m loan to address water shortages in Balochistan

September 3, 2018 7:04 pm

Two coal miners die in Balochistan

September 2, 2018 11:56 pm

Two sisters shot at, injured in Quetta

September 2, 2018 11:24 pm

Imran Khan has wasted his 22-year struggle in just 10 days: Fazlur Rahman

August 30, 2018 6:42 pm

Jam Kamal says the BAP will support PTI’s Arif Alvi in the presidential election

August 29, 2018 3:53 pm

By-elections in PB-35 Mastung and PB-40 Khuzdar to be held on October 14

August 27, 2018 11:42 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.