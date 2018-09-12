Criminal conviction cannot be upheld on mere assumptions, says IHC judge

A criminal conviction could not be upheld on mere assumptions, IHC Judge Athar Minallah said.

A two-member bench of the IHC was hearing the petitions filed by the Sharif family lawyers against convictions of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and captian Safdar.

The NAB prosecutor told Justice Minallah that he had only heard the arguments of defendants and he is yet to make his arguments.

The judge told the NAB prosecutor that he will have to satisfy the court and provide documentary proof of the Sharif family’s corruption.

Justice Athar Minallah asked Amjad Pervaiz, Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer, that who was her (Maryam’s) guardian?

Mr Pervaiz told the court that her grandfather, Mian Sharif, was her guardian.

Justice Miangul Hassan was told by Ms Nawaz’s lawyer that she was only 22 when the flats were purchased in 1996.

Pervaiz said that captain Safdar’s name appeared in the Avenfield verdict only once.