CPEC is economic future of Pakistan: General Bajwa

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Tuesday and discussed security matters pertaining to CPEC.

“Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting,” according to ISPR.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the support for CPEC in Pakistan.

The army chief reiterated that CPEC is the economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.

The meeting came a day after the governments of both Pakistan and China refuted an article published in the Financial Times that had alleged that Islamabad is looking to renegotiate its position in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The article quoted Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, saying that Pakistan “should put everything on hold for a year so we can get our act together.”

Pakistan’s ministry of industries later issued a rebuttal, saying that the statement attributed to the adviser “was taken out of context and distorted”.

On Monday, the Chinese ambassador offered cooperation in oil and gas pipeline, drilling and establishment of infrastructure across the country as he met the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The ambassador also offered to establish technical training centers in Pakistan.