Court opens investigation into Amal’s death in Karachi police shooting

A committee will be formed to investigate the death of a young girl during a police encounter in Karachi.

The Supreme Court said that the committee will comprise members of other agencies, such as the Intelligence Bureau. “We cannot rely on the police,” remarked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday.

The committee will determine whether the shooting occurred because of negligence or a lack of training. Ten-year-old Amal Umer was shot dead during a police shootout with robbers in Karachi’s Defence on August 13. She died because of the shots fired by the police.

The top judge said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council must investigate the role of hospitals while dealing with bullet injury cases.

Her mother, Beenish Umer, remarked that they seek no monetary compensation. “We just don’t want police negligence to claim the lives of more children.”

Umer, the father, said: “Our daughter is not going to come back. We just want the problems and loopholes in the system to be resolved.”

Beenish said that laws should be made to make an organised system for the police, the hospitals, and the ambulances while dealing with cases of bullet wounds.