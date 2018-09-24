Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Cyril Almeida

The Lahore High Court has issued the arrest warrant for Dawn reporter Cyril Almeida in a case of leaking sensitive information.

He has not appeared in three hearings of the case. The court on Monday also ordered the authorities to put Almeida’s name on the Exit Control List.

Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are also nominated in the case. On Monday, Abbasi appeared before the court after his bailable warrants were issued on September 10.

On June 26, a full bench of the Lahore High Court issued notices to Abbasi and Nawaz. Action was sought against Nawaz Sharif on charges of defaming state institutions while Abbasi is being tried for disclosing minutes of the National Security Council’s meeting to Nawaz Sharif.