Corruption case, stalled development work and terrorism

SAMAA Digital brings to you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

CM briefed on Quetta Expressway, Hub Bypass

Daily Intekhab, Quetta

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high-level meeting on the Quetta Development Package. During the meeting, he remarked that many development projects are yet to be completed due to shortcomings. “The projects, which stay under construction for a long time, cease to provide any utility due to which the resources are wasted,” he said.

He also advised the meeting participants that it is essential to think about people’s benefit rather than whom to allot tenders to when working on a project. The meeting was informed that 11 projects are included in the development package, which is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs15 billion. The former prime minister and chief minister had announced Rs5 billion each for the project.

It was also shared that the Quetta Expressway has been completed at a cost of Rs10 billion.

Terrorists targeting Pashtun community since last 40 years: Asghar Achakzai

Daily Baakhabar, Quetta

NAP provincial president Asghar Achakzai, while speaking in the Balochistan Assembly, condemned the remarks made by Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari regarding the Pashtun community. “I condemn her statement that terrorists and Pashtuns look alike. No matter how much we condemn this statement, it cannot be enough.”

The land inhabited by the Pashtun community has been undergoing turmoil since the last 40 years. “Pashtun community has also been target of recent terrorist attacks,” he added.

Not involved in any corruption case, says governor nominee

Daily Express, Quetta

Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai, who has been nominated for the post of Balochistan governor by the PTI, remarked that he is not involved in any corruption case.

While speaking to the media, he shared that he is thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting him. “There is no NAB case against me.”

Jogezai explained that the investigation into the kidney centre corruption case started in 2015, while the centre was handed over to the Fatimid Foundation in 2006.

“Imran Khan and the PTI have shown trust in me. Some of my friends have initiated propaganda against me after I was nominated as governor,” he added. “Not only is this unfair to me but to all of Balochistan as well.”

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind says no one serious about the Hazara community

Daily Express, Quetta

PTI provincial president Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind remarked that the Hazara community in Balochistan has been treated unfairly. “It is a fact that has not been hidden from anyone.”

Unfortunately, no one is serious about the security and progress of the community, he said during a meeting with the Hazara Democratic Party. “The PTI will continue to support our Hazara brothers,” he added.