Congo virus claimed another life in Karachi on Monday as a 25-year-old man died at Jinnah hospital.

The man, identified as Haider Ali, was a resident of Mehmoodabad and was brought to the hospital two days ago.

This is the 10th Congo virus-related death this year.

Also read: Everything you need to know about the Congo virus

The health department had earlier said it would conduct spraying operations to rid the city of ticks carrying the virus but nothing has been done.