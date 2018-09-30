Congo virus claims another life in Karachi, death toll climbs to 11

September 30, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Congo virus claimed another life in Karachi on Sunday as a 29-year-old man died at Jinnah hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Pir Buksh. He had a high fever when he was brought to the hospital, said executive director Dr Seemin Jamali.

This is the 11th Congo virus-related death this year.

Also read: Everything you need to know about the Congo virus

She said that two people with the Congo virus are currently being treated. One patient is a teenager, while the other one has been identified as 45-year-old Ahmed Shah from Thatta.

Seventeen Congo virus patients have been admitted so far, Dr Jamali added.

 
 
 

