Congo virus claims another life in Karachi, death toll climbs to 11

Congo virus claimed another life in Karachi on Sunday as a 29-year-old man died at Jinnah hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Pir Buksh. He had a high fever when he was brought to the hospital, said executive director Dr Seemin Jamali.

This is the 11th Congo virus-related death this year.

She said that two people with the Congo virus are currently being treated. One patient is a teenager, while the other one has been identified as 45-year-old Ahmed Shah from Thatta.

Seventeen Congo virus patients have been admitted so far, Dr Jamali added.