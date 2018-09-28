COAS confirms death sentences awarded to 11 militants

September 28, 2018

The chief of army staff confirmed the death sentences of 11 militants on Friday.

A total of 69 people were killed by the militants, including 49 civilians and 20 personnel of the security forces, and 148 people were injured by them.

These 11 convicts were awarded death sentences by special military courts. Four other convicts have been awarded life imprisonments.

All of the militants are members of proscribed organisations and have confessed to their offences before the judicial magistrate and trial court.

 
 
 

