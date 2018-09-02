Coalition Support Fund is reimbursement, not aid: Foreign Minister

September 2, 2018




The $300m fund that Pakistan was to receive from the US, which has now been cancelled, was not aid but reimbursement for the losses incurred by Pakistan in the war against terror, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday.

“The US was not granting us an aid. It is our own money,” Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad.

“The US has done this in the past,” he said.

He admitted that Pak-US relations are currently at a ‘low’.

Pak-US relations were at standstill when the new government came into power, he said.

Qureshi said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming visit is an opportunity to discuss various bilateral issues and shared objectives.

Pompeo is due in Islamabad on September 5. Pakistan will maintain its relations with the US on mutual trust, respect and dignity, the Foreign Minister said.
 
 
 

