Chinese foreign minister becomes third official to visit Pakistan in 10 days

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today (Friday), making him the third foreign minister to visit the country in 10 days.

Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also visited the country.

China’s state councilor and foreign minister is scheduled for a three-day visit to Pakistan.

He will be meeting Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi among other Pakistani officials during his visit.

According to officials of the Chinese foreign ministry, he is coming to Pakistan on Qureshi’s request.

Chinese officials say that he will hold several important meetings at which Pakistan-China relations and regional and global issues will be discussed. Such meetings will improve relations between the two countries, said the officials.