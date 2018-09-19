China will continue to support Pakistan as strategic partner, Jinping tells Gen Bajwa

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that those opposing China’s Belt and Road Initiative will never succeed as it is an initiative of peace, not only for China but for the whole region.

China will continue to support Pakistan as its strategic partner, Jinping told army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the Chinese president said that Pakistan is China’s tested friend and Pakistan Army has a pivotal role in this lasting relationship.

Mr Jinping praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their professionalism and acknowledged their role towards regional peace and stability.

General Bajwa, who is on a two-day visit to China, thanked Mr Jinping and said that the army will ensure the security of CPEC projects at all costs. The army chief added that Pakistan greatly values Chinese support and will keep thwarting the efforts of its enemies.

The army chief is expected to return Pakistan tonight after completing his two-day visit.