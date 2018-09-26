North Karachi child was kidnapped by father’s friend

The police had to baton-charge people protesting against the kidnapping of a boy, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday night.Dozens of protestors blocked a main road in North Karachi’s Sector 5, burning tyres and forcing shopkeepers to shut down.The people were demanding the recovery of a six-year-old boy Huzaifa. He was kidnapped from a park in Bilal Colony where he was playing. It was discovered that his father's friend had taken him by saying that he was going to buy him things.The protest had to suspend traffic for a couple of hours.Police and Rangers used batons, lobbed teargas shells and restored to aerial firing to disperse the protesters which also included a large number of women.The protestors pelted police vehicles with stones, turning the area into a battlefield.Dozens of the protestors were later detained.Meanwhile, SSP District Central Dr Rizwan Ahmed reached the police station and summoned officials of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell and Citizens Police Liaison Committee.He directed the police teams to ensure recovery of the boy.In another case, in Sohrab Goth, body of a 13-year-old boy was found Tuesday. Police said he was strangulated. The boy, kidnapped on Aug. 26, was identified as Rehan.At least 152 children went missing in September. Of them, 134 were found, according to the CPLC.Most of the abduction cases were reported in North Karachi, Nazimabad and Federal B. Area.