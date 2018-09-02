Can’t say that the elections were completely transparent, says Dr Hasan Askari

I can’t say the elections were completely transparent, said the former caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said that what happened after 6pm on polling day is something he can’t comment on.

However, he clarified that during his tenure, the government did not do anything wrong, like engage in corruption or corrupt practices.

Dr Askari said the PML-N suffered in the election and clarified that the party workers who were arrested ahead of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in the country were released the next day.

We made the same security arrangements that the previous government did, he said. “Has everyone forgotten what happened in Model Town” he asked.

He also said that religio-political leaders can’t do anything without the support of larger political parties.