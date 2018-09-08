Fire at Lahore’s shopping mall put out

A fire that broke out in at a shopping center on Lahore’s MM Alam Road was brought under control, a senior Rescue 1122 official said.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Farooq told SAMAA TV Saturday evening that a search operation had been completed. Two people were injured and were taken to a hospital.

Punjab’s information minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said that all those who were trapped inside the building have been safely evacuated.

Rescue officials have cleared the building and cooling process is underway.