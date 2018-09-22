Brace yourselves: The temperature in Karachi may hit 39 degrees soon

Residents of Karachi beware, temperatures in the port city are likely to soar as the heat intensity increases. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that mercury is likely to exceed 39 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

PMD Director Abdul Rasheed told SAMAA Digital that a low pressure system has developed over the Bay of Bengal. Due to the low pressure of the wind, there has been a rise in temperatures in Sindh.

Starting from September 22, the temperature in Karachi will go up. The hot spell is expected to end after September 26.

On September 21, a temperature of 42 degrees was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The rest of the country is in better shape, as rain has been predicted for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.