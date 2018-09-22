Brace yourselves: The temperature in Karachi may hit 39 degrees soon

September 22, 2018

Residents of Karachi beware, temperatures in the port city are likely to soar as the heat intensity increases. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that mercury is likely to exceed 39 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

PMD Director Abdul Rasheed told SAMAA Digital that a low pressure system has developed over the Bay of Bengal. Due to the low pressure of the wind, there has been a rise in temperatures in Sindh.

Starting from September 22, the temperature in Karachi will go up. The hot spell is expected to end after September 26.

On September 21, a temperature of 42 degrees was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The rest of the country is in better shape, as rain has been predicted for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 
 
 

See Also

Heavy rain expected in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

September 22, 2018 11:33 am

Mobile services to remain suspended in Karachi and other cities on Friday

September 20, 2018 10:15 pm

Report crime to Sindh police at new 9110 text service

September 20, 2018 4:54 pm

Karachi diner ‘Easy’ invents Slims dust and Sriracha glazed doughnuts and my diet just died

September 20, 2018 2:52 pm

‘Forced conversions’ of Hindus to Islam in Pakistan isn’t as portrayed: expert

September 19, 2018 6:45 pm

Sindh government bans pillion riding for Muharram

September 19, 2018 10:33 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.