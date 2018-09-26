Bomb thrown at Muzaffargarh house after owner refuses WhatsApp extortion text

Arif, whose house was targeted, said that the attack occurred after he refused extortion. He lives in Khursheedabad.Arif and his family escaped unscathed as the bomb never exploded. The bomb disposal squad reached his house and disarmed it.Closed-circuit television footage showed a man, in a helmet, throwing the bomb.Arif remarked that he had received an extortion message on WhatsApp, and he has been threatened with another attack.He said that he had informed the police but they have yet to take action.Reporting by Muhammad Sheeraz Bashir.