BAP’s Sarfaraz Bugti elected senator

September 12, 2018

Mir Sarfraz Bugti of Balochistan Awami Party has been elected Senator on a general seat of the Senate from Balochistan.

Bugti secured 37 votes while his rival Rehmatullah Kakar of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal obtained 20 votes, according to unofficial results.

Six candidates were contesting for the Senate seat, which was vacated by Naimatullah Zehri, who had resigned after being elected as member of Balochistan Assembly in the general elections.

Out of total 61 votes, 57 votes were cast and no vote was rejected.

Bugti is former Balochistan home minister. He served from January 2013 to May 2018.

In the general elections, he was defeated by Jamhoori Wattan Party candidate Guaram Bugti on PB-10 seat.

 
 
 

