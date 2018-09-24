Balochistan wants to form a new division of Gwadar and Lasbela

The Balochistan government wants to form a new division with Gwadar and Lasbela.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had asked for suggestions from the government over the possibility.

Gwadar is a part of Makran division, while Lasbela belongs to Kalat division.

It was being speculated the chief minister will announce the formation of the division during his next visit to Gwadar.

However, the plans have not gone down well with the opposition.

National Party President Senator Hazil Bizenjo said that Gwadar is a historical part of the Makran division. “Separating Gwadar from Makran division will be akin to rejecting its history,” he remarked.

He said that forming a division with Gwadar and Lasbela will be a hard task given the distance between the two districts.

Both districts have their own historical significance, he said. The move will prove to be unjust for the people living there.

Bizenjo said that this is not the first time such a suggestion has been made. “The conspiracy to separate Gwadar from Makran division was hatched before, but the people had protested.”

Balochistan former chief minister Abdul Maalik Baloch has labelled the division a ‘conspiracy’.

He was giving a lecture on the history of Balochistan at Turbat University.

The conspiracy seeks to hand over the control of Balochistan’s coastal belt to the federal government, he said.