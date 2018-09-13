Bad news: The cabinet is likely to reduce income tax exemptions

September 13, 2018

The cabinet is likely to reduce income tax exemptions granted by the last government.

A meeting has been called today (Thursday) at 11am, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to discuss this.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the Income Tax Ordinance Amendment, which will reduce tax exemptions granted by the previous government. This means more people will have to pay income tax again.

The seven-item agenda also includes closing down the Capital Administration and Development Division.

Duties on 5,000 items are expected to be increased, including on luxury items. Mobile phones and cigarettes will be made more expensive and wealth tax will be imposed on these items.

The Income Tax Amendment Ordinance will be presented before the cabinet for approval, after which it will go the National Assembly and Senate as a bill for approval.

The appointment of the Board of Investment chairperson is also on the agenda, as is setting up a task force to improve the functioning of regulatory authorities.

 
 
 

See Also

Withholding tax – a menace for the people and a darling for the FBR

September 12, 2018 12:34 pm

The govt will give PSO Rs10b because power companies aren’t paying it for oil

August 29, 2018 5:32 pm

New federal cabinet takes oath at President House

August 20, 2018 10:00 am

PM finalises names for 20-member federal cabinet

August 18, 2018 6:32 pm

With doctors recruited for election duties, who will run Karachi’s hospitals?

July 21, 2018 4:47 pm

Karachi University students boycott exams to protest against teachers’ election duties

July 2, 2018 3:20 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Omar Shaukat

Khalid Azim Chaudhry

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.