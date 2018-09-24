No more hospital beds for Anwar Majeed, his son and Hussain Lawai

September 24, 2018

The Supreme Court ordered the jail authorities on Monday to immediately transfer Anwar Majeed, the Omni Group head, and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed back to jail.

The court ordered the authorities to move Hussain Lawai, the former chairman of Summit Bank, to his cell in Karachi jail.

All three men are currently incarcerated on charges in a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion allegedly funneled through fake accounts at three local banks.

Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai are being treated at the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases in Karachi. Anwar’s son was moved to Jinnah hospital on August 27, after he complained of stomach pains.

From now on, the jail authorities will take permission from the court before moving any accused to the hospital, the court said.

The directives were issued after Anwar Majeed’s medical report was submitted in court. The report said that his angiography was carried out on September 21. However, the report concluded that he is fit enough to undergo questioning.

The court also asked the Sindh advocate-general to convey its message to the chief minister that if he interferes in the investigation again, they will move the case and the accused to another province.

 
 
 

