Babar Awan resigns as PM’s adviser over corruption reference

Babar Awan has tendered his resignation as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs on Tuesday after the NAB filed a corruption reference against him.

“Rule of Law begins with me,” Mr Awan said on Twitter. “Thank you, Insafians for standing by me always,”.

Just reached PM House to tender my resignation from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Rule of Law begins with me. Thank you, Insafians for standing by me always. I will never let you down. — Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) September 4, 2018

In his resignation, Awan wrote: “I am resigning as advisor to PM to prove NAB’s baseless allegations wrong.”

ابھی وزیرِاعظم ہاؤس پہنچا ہوں، وزراتِ پارلیمانی امور سے استعفٰی دینے کے لئے pic.twitter.com/y7NSh6xTw8 — Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) September 4, 2018

Earlier, the NAB filed a corruption reference against Babar Awan and PPP’s former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf for delaying the Nandipur project.

The accountability watch dog stated that the delay in the Nandipur power project caused a loss of Rs27billion to the national exchequer.