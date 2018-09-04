Babar Awan resigns as PM’s adviser over corruption reference

September 4, 2018

File Photo

Babar Awan has tendered his resignation as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs on Tuesday after the NAB filed a corruption reference against him.

“Rule of Law begins with me,” Mr Awan said on Twitter. “Thank you, Insafians for standing by me always,”.

In his resignation, Awan wrote: “I am resigning as advisor to PM to prove NAB’s baseless allegations wrong.”

Earlier, the NAB filed a corruption reference against Babar Awan and PPP’s former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf for delaying the Nandipur project.

The accountability watch dog stated that the delay in the Nandipur power project caused a loss of Rs27billion to the national exchequer.

 
 
 

See Also

From the dentist’s office to President House: Dr Arif Alvi becomes Pakistan’s 13th president

September 4, 2018 7:03 pm

Arif Alvi believes he will win the presidential election by a large margin

September 4, 2018 10:58 am

Was not invited to PM Khan, Fazl-ur-Rehman meetings: Farooq Sattar

September 3, 2018 8:17 pm

PM Imran Khan should not meet Pompeo during his visit to Pakistan: Raza Rabbani

September 3, 2018 2:46 pm

Misbah terms Pakistan a ‘threat’ to other teams in the Asia Cup

September 2, 2018 3:44 pm

Inzamamul Haq believes cricket in Pakistan will improve during PM Imran Khan’s tenure

September 2, 2018 3:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.