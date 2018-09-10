Atif Aslam donates Rs2.5 million to the dams fund

Singer Atif Aslam has donated Rs2.5 million to the dams fund.

The chief justice met the singer, during which he gave him a Rs2.5 million cheque as a donation for the fund.

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar also contributed $10,000 to the fund.

The fund for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams was started by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in Europe and the United States, to send $1,000 each to help with the construction of dams

If we have the funds, we will be able to construct the dams in five years, he said, adding that if we do not construct these dams, Pakistan will face severe droughts by 2025.