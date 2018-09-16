Asif Zardari and Bilawal visit Jati Umra to condole with Nawaz Sharif

September 16, 2018





PPP heads Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Jati Umra, Lahore to condole with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the death of his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

They were accompanied by Rehman Malik, Qamar Zaman Qaira and Azizur Rehman Chan.

Zardari spoke about Begum Kulsoom’s bravery when Nawaz was imprisoned during General Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.

Shehbaz Sharif also accompanied his brother, as did Ayaz Sadiq, Hamza Shahbaz and Captain (retd) Safdar.

This was Bilawal’s first time at Jati Umra.

Begum Kulsoom passed away on September 11 in London after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was buried on September 14 in Jati Umra and her funeral prayers were attended by thousands.

Nawaz is currently on parole and will return to Adiala Jail when his parole ends on September 17 at 4pm.
 
 
 

See Also

Only relatives to attend Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s Rasm-e-Qul today

September 16, 2018 8:52 am

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s parole extended till September 17

September 14, 2018 8:08 pm

Opinion: Kulsoom Nawaz, the woman behind PML-N’s anti-establishment politics

September 14, 2018 8:01 pm

Video: Tariq Jameel leads Kulsoom Nawaz’s funeral prayers

September 14, 2018 6:19 pm

Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest at Jati Umra

September 14, 2018 5:09 pm

Turkish President Erdogan offers his condolences to Nawaz Sharif

September 14, 2018 10:44 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.