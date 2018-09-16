Asif Zardari and Bilawal visit Jati Umra to condole with Nawaz Sharif

They were accompanied by Rehman Malik, Qamar Zaman Qaira and Azizur Rehman Chan.Zardari spoke about Begum Kulsoom’s bravery when Nawaz was imprisoned during General Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.Shehbaz Sharif also accompanied his brother, as did Ayaz Sadiq, Hamza Shahbaz and Captain (retd) Safdar.This was Bilawal’s first time at Jati Umra.Begum Kulsoom passed away on September 11 in London after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was buried on September 14 in Jati Umra and her funeral prayers were attended by thousands.Nawaz is currently on parole and will return to Adiala Jail when his parole ends on September 17 at 4pm.