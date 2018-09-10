Army chief hands over Rs1b cheque to chief justice for dam fund

September 10, 2018

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court and handed over a cheque of Rs1,005.919 million for the construction of dams.

In June, the ISPR had announced that the officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force will contribute their two days’ pay, while soldiers will contribute one day’s pay to the fund.

The army welfare organisations also made contributions.

On September 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in Europe and the United States, to send $1,000 each to help with the construction of dams. He also urged Pakistanis working in the Middle East and other countries to contribute to the fund according to their capacity.

 
 
 

