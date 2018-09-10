Army chief approves death sentence for 13 terrorists

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed on Monday the death sentences awarded to 13 terrorists while seven were awarded imprisonment.

According to ISPR, the convicted terrorists were involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 202 persons including 151 civilians and 51 law enforcement officials, and injuring 249 others. The convicts were tried by special military courts.