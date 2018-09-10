Army chief approves death sentence for 13 terrorists

September 10, 2018

PHOTO: AFP

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed on Monday the death sentences awarded to 13 terrorists while seven were awarded imprisonment.

According to ISPR, the convicted terrorists were involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 202 persons including 151 civilians and 51 law enforcement officials, and injuring 249 others. The convicts were tried by special military courts.

 
 
 

See Also

No rift in civil-military relations: PM

September 6, 2018 8:35 pm

US did not ask Pakistan to do more, says Foreign Minister after Pompeo visit

September 5, 2018 8:30 pm

Army chief meets Saudi Crown Prince after performing hajj

August 22, 2018 2:36 pm

PM Imran Khan thanks Sidhu for coming to Pakistan as he lands in hot water in India

August 21, 2018 3:11 pm

Army chief approves death sentence for 15 terrorists

August 16, 2018 6:51 pm

Attorney-general says federal govt did not issue Raheel Sharif’s NOC

August 7, 2018 1:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.