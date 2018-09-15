Anyone opposing the construction of dams will be tried for treason: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar

September 15, 2018

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has warned on Saturday that any person who would try to hinder the construction of dams will be tried for treason under Article 6.

A two-judge bench headed by justice Nisar was hearing a suo moto case of mineral water companies using underground water.

The chief justice remarked that he wouldn’t allow mineral water companies to steal the water.

He asked the public prosecutor that how much money the mineral water companies pay per litre for extracting underground water.

The prosecutor informed the court that the companies are paying the government Rs0.25/litre and selling it at Rs50/litre.

The CJP told Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, who was representing mineral water companies, to renegotiate a rate with the government for extracting water and inform the court.

 
 
 

See Also

Boy sentenced to jail at 10 for drug trafficking freed after 11 years

September 15, 2018 3:32 pm

Groundwater won’t be free anymore, says the Supreme Court

September 14, 2018 1:44 pm

500 transgender people have been killed in Pakistan since 2015, SC told

September 12, 2018 12:40 pm

Supreme Court rejects Aamir Liaquat’s apology in contempt case

September 11, 2018 11:00 pm

Aitzaz Ahsan apologizes for his remarks about Kulsoom Nawaz’s illness

September 11, 2018 3:40 pm

Aitzaz Ahsan says Arif Alvi is Pakistan’s ninth President. Is he right?

September 9, 2018 10:18 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.