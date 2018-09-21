Amir Haider Khan’s victory in NA-21 Mardan challenged in the Peshawar High Court

Senior provincial minister Muhammad Atif Khan has challenged the victory of ANP candidate Amir Haider Khan in the general election in Mardan.

He has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court against his victory in NA-21 Mardan, where Amir Haider won by a very small margin.

He had also filed a petition against the ANP’s Himayatullah Mayar for insulting his honour. A notice has been sent to the ANP leaders in this regard.

The additional district judge in Islamabad has set the case hearing for September 24.