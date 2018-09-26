Amal Umer case transferred to anti-terrorism court in Karachi

September 26, 2018

Photo: Beenish Umer

The city court in Karachi has transferred the case of a young girl’s death during a police encounter to the anti-terrorism court

The judicial magistrate remarked that fear had spread in the aftermath of the incident and that the case falls within the ambits of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Ten-year-old Amal Umer was killed on August 13 in the crossfire between police and two robbers soon after they robbed her family in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. The bullet that hit her was fired by a policeman.

The police arrested Khalid, the suspect in the case, on Tuesday and said his accomplice was killed during the encounter. The ATC has remanded the suspect to police custody for five days.

He has confessed to seven other cases of robbery.

 
 
 

