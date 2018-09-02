Ali Raza Abidi has resigned from the MQM after not being nominated for the NA-243 by-polls

Ali Raza Abidi, once a staunch supporter of the MQM, has resigned from the party after not being fielded as the party’s candidate for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-243.

He sent his resignation to MQM Convener and IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and also posted a picture of it on Twitter.

My resignation from basic membership of MQMP due to personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/7UbVFzV3nU — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) September 2, 2018

The party did not nominate Abidi for the NA-243 by-election and instead chose another former MNA, Faisal Subzwari instead.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Abidi said he was being punished for having been associated with the party’s PIB faction. Earlier in the year, the party was divided into two new factions – Bahadurabad and PIB. The latter was headed by former convener Dr Farooq Sattar.

The two factions reunited before the general elections.

Abidi contested the election from NA-243 but lost to PTI chief and now Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the last election, he was elected to the National Assembly from NA-251 Karachi.

They didn’t have to field me in the election, said Abidi. But they could have at least consulted with me when nominating the candidate, he lamented.

Abidi has been a staunch supporter of the MQM since his college days. His father was also an MQM supporter and was elected as an MNA on the party’s ticket.