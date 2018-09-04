Aitzaz Ahsan ahead of his competitors in terms of merit: Bilawal

September 4, 2018

The PPP’s nominee for country’s president, Aitzaz Ahsan, is ahead of other contenders in terms of merit, said party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal spoke to the media upon his arrival to the joint session of the Senate and National Assembly to cast his vote in the presidential election.

Parliamentarians should vote on the basis on merit, the PPP head remarked.

The PPP drafted the country’s Constitution in 1973 and we will protect it as well, he added. “The rule of democracy will prevail in the country now,” he said.

Ahsan is contending against PTI’s Arif Alvi and MMA’s Fazlur Rehman, as the polling for the presidential elections is under way. The polling will end at 4pm.

 
 
 

