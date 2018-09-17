Ahsan Iqbal asks the government to step up its game

September 17, 2018

Senior PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government cannot be run by inefficient people.

“The PML-N has given a free hand to the PTI government in their first 100 days so now they cannot claim that they were not allowed to work,” he told the media on Monday.

The Naya Pakistan dream has so far only created 30 jokes and there won’t be many advancements in the first 100 days, only more jokes, he said.

Iqbal said that dams are not built on donations. The PML-N has released Rs122 billion for the Diamer Bhasha dam and also acquired the land for the dam, explained the former interior minister.

The government is creating problems for the residents of the country by eliminating subsidies, he criticised.

Imran Khan is free to do what he likes and now is the time to prove himself, said the PML-N leader.

 
 
 

