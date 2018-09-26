After Saudi Arabia, Pakistan offers UAE to share CPEC benefits

Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan had said that Pakistan would happily share the benefits of CPEC with the UAE.

“Even Saudi Arabia has agreed to become a third party,” he told Gulf News. “We really feel that this initiative can turn Pakistan into a hub for trade, economic connectivity and industrialization.”

Khan said that he expects more investments to flow into Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the gulf country last week.

PM Khan visited the UAE on September 19 and held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to boost ties.

“The two sides have decided to take the relationship to the next level and expand it further in all areas, including investment, trade, defence and security cooperation,” he said.

The ambassador said that bilateral trade reached $8.6 billion for the financial year 2017-18 compared to $6.2 billion in the previous financial year (2016-17).

“UAE companies are also investing heavily in Pakistan, especially in telecom, refinery and ports and the total investment from the UAE is $3 to $4 billion,” he added.