After Saudi Arabia, Pakistan offers UAE to share CPEC benefits

September 26, 2018

AFP Photo

Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan had said that Pakistan would happily share the benefits of CPEC with the UAE.

“Even Saudi Arabia has agreed to become a third party,” he told Gulf News. “We really feel that this initiative can turn Pakistan into a hub for trade, economic connectivity and industrialization.”

Khan said that he expects more investments to flow into Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the gulf country last week.

PM Khan visited the UAE on September 19 and held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to boost ties.

“The two sides have decided to take the relationship to the next level and expand it further in all areas, including investment, trade, defence and security cooperation,” he said.

The ambassador said that bilateral trade reached $8.6 billion for the financial year 2017-18 compared to $6.2 billion in the previous financial year (2016-17).

“UAE companies are also investing heavily in Pakistan, especially in telecom, refinery and ports and the total investment from the UAE is $3 to $4 billion,” he added.

 
 
 

See Also

Saudi Arabia opens Makkah to Medina high-speed train

September 26, 2018 9:08 pm

PM Imran Khan should have attended UN session: Bilawal Bhutto

September 26, 2018 7:17 pm

The UAE believes Iran is trying to drive a wedge between the US, Europeans

September 26, 2018 8:14 am

Only road connecting Gwadar to major cities in bad shape

September 25, 2018 9:21 pm

Mengal gets PM’s assurance everyone will be consulted on Afghan refugees

September 25, 2018 8:52 pm

Indian spinners help Australia counter Pakistan’s Yasir, Shadab

September 25, 2018 12:36 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Shahid Shah

Kashif Naseer

Saddaj Ali

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.