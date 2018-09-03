Afghan foreign minister says security will be restored at Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad

September 3, 2018

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani called his Pakistani counterpart on Monday to resolve security issues concerning the Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad.

On September 1, Pakistan temporarily closed its consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad citing “intervention” by the provincial governor and a lack of security.

In a letter to the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul also requested that the governor of Nangarhar province to refrain from interfering in the functioning of the consulate.

Rabbani assured Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the security at Pakistan’s consulate will be restored to the level provided on August 28.

Rabbani also congratulated Qureshi on his appointment as foreign minister and extended an invitation to visit Kabul, which he accepted.

While thanking his Afghan counterpart, Qureshi reiterated that peace and prosperity of the two countries are interlinked and highlighted the need to work together to achieve lasting regional peace.

 
 
 

