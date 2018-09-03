ADB approves $100m loan to address water shortages in Balochistan

September 3, 2018

Reuters photo

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $100 million loan to address chronic water shortages and increase earnings on farms in Balochistan.

The ‘Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project’ will focus on improving irrigation infrastructure and water resource management in the Zhob and Mula river basins.

“Agriculture accounts for almost two-thirds of Balochistan’s economic output and employs 60% of the province’s 13 million population,” according to the ADB.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Bolochistan’s economy,” said ADB Principal Water Resources Specialist Yaozhou Zhou. “This project will build irrigation channels and dams, and introduce efficient water usage systems and practices, to help farmers increase food production and make more money.”

Among the infrastructure that will be upgraded or built for the project is a dam with the capacity to hold 36 million cubic meters of water, and 276 kilometers of irrigation channels and drainage canals.

 
 
 

See Also

Two coal miners die in Balochistan

September 2, 2018 11:56 pm

Two sisters shot at, injured in Quetta

September 2, 2018 11:24 pm

Imran Khan has wasted his 22-year struggle in just 10 days: Fazlur Rahman

August 30, 2018 6:42 pm

Jam Kamal says the BAP will support PTI’s Arif Alvi in the presidential election

August 29, 2018 3:53 pm

By-elections in PB-35 Mastung and PB-40 Khuzdar to be held on October 14

August 27, 2018 11:42 am

Jam Kamal takes oath as Balochistan’s chief minister

August 19, 2018 5:59 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.