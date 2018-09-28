A three-member SC bench will hear the APS attack case on October 5

September 28, 2018

Photo: Retuers

The Supreme Court has formed a three-member bench to hear the APS Peshawar attack case on October 5.

The bench will be headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and will comprise Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The suo motu case hearing will be held on October 5.  The attorney general of Pakistan, KP chief secretary and federal interior secretary have been summoned.

Justice Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the case during his visit to Peshawar two months ago. The families of the APS attack victims had approached the top judge and asked for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

 
 
 

