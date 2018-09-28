A ruined school near Bilawal House Larkana says it all about PPP govt

It is located just three kilometres from the Larkana Bilawal House, the party’s headquarters in the city.“There is no water, toilet and electricity, but still we study on our own,” said one of the pupils.The school building has been in a shambles for the last several years due to a lack of funds. For 84 students, there are only two classrooms. Just one is useable.The annual fund of Rs22,000 is not enough, said the headmaster. “They haven’t even provided us furniture.”The school is located in Larkana’s National Assembly constituency, NA-200, from where the ruling party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected MNA.It also lies in Sindh Assembly seat PS-10 from where Faryal Talpur, the sister of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, has been elected an MPA.